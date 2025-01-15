Left Menu

Delhi Politics Heat Up: A Battle of Asset Declarations and Accusations

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, running for the Badli constituency, declared assets worth Rs 46.85 crore while criticizing AAP's performance over the last 11 years. Yadav, asserting his commitment to his constituency, accused AAP's Kejriwal of misleading the public and vowed strong governance if elected.

Updated: 15-01-2025 20:25 IST
Devender Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav has officially entered the race for the February 5 Assembly polls by filing his nomination papers. The candidate from Badli constituency has declared assets worth Rs 46.85 crore. His movable assets include Rs 3.37 crore, encompassing four cars and over Rs 15.36 lakh in cash.

Critically, Yadav has pointed fingers at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming the party's leader Arvind Kejriwal has shown ineffectual governance. Yadav accused Kejriwal of misleading Delhi with unfulfilled promises, leading AAP to switch its candidates in key constituencies as a reaction to Congress' robust campaigning.

Highlighting his own achievements, Yadav emphasized his long-standing service to the Badli constituency, promising development and effective governance. As the election date nears, Delhi voters prepare to decide between the promises made by both Congress and the AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

