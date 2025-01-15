Left Menu

Meghwal's Critique: Kejriwal's Promises vs. Actions

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticized former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the disparity between his promises and actions. He also accused the Congress of disrespecting B R Ambedkar. Meghwal's comments come amid the Delhi assembly elections, asserting the BJP's chances of forming the next government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:06 IST
Meghwal's Critique: Kejriwal's Promises vs. Actions
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal has launched a scathing critique of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting what he describes as a substantial gap between Kejriwal's promises and his subsequent actions.

Speaking to reporters in Ujjain, Meghwal noted Kejriwal's political journey began with Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement. However, upon entering politics, Kejriwal took vows which he allegedly did not uphold, according to Meghwal, pointing to Kejriwal availing state security and renovating the official residence at substantial cost.

Meghwal also targeted the Congress, criticizing its historical treatment of B R Ambedkar, while suggesting that BJP is poised for success in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. This critique comes amid the electoral contest between the BJP, AAP, and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025