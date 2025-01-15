Meghwal's Critique: Kejriwal's Promises vs. Actions
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticized former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the disparity between his promises and actions. He also accused the Congress of disrespecting B R Ambedkar. Meghwal's comments come amid the Delhi assembly elections, asserting the BJP's chances of forming the next government.
Union Minister and BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal has launched a scathing critique of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting what he describes as a substantial gap between Kejriwal's promises and his subsequent actions.
Speaking to reporters in Ujjain, Meghwal noted Kejriwal's political journey began with Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement. However, upon entering politics, Kejriwal took vows which he allegedly did not uphold, according to Meghwal, pointing to Kejriwal availing state security and renovating the official residence at substantial cost.
Meghwal also targeted the Congress, criticizing its historical treatment of B R Ambedkar, while suggesting that BJP is poised for success in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. This critique comes amid the electoral contest between the BJP, AAP, and Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
