Slovak Prime Minister Faces Political Turmoil Amid No-Confidence Vote

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is likely to survive a no-confidence vote initiated by opposition parties due to dissent within his coalition. His government, criticized for aligning foreign policy with Russia, faces internal disputes while addressing domestic issues like budget deficits and healthcare.

Updated: 15-01-2025 22:07 IST
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is expected to withstand a no-confidence vote, despite mounting opposition pressure. Rebel lawmakers within his coalition have decided not to support the motion against his government, which has been accused of fostering closer ties with Russia.

Since taking office in late 2023, the government has shifted foreign policy, halting military aid to Ukraine amidst conflict with Russia, while renewing relations with Moscow. However, internal dissent from the Hlas party, part of the coalition, raised concerns about the vote.

Prime Minister Fico has retained a narrow majority in parliament, yet internal coalition disputes persist. As he faces criticisms over domestic issues like healthcare and budget deficits, Fico navigates complex political dynamics, bolstered by some rebellious allies' decision to stand by him.

