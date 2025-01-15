Left Menu

Global Risks in 2025: Navigating Conflict and Extremes

A World Economic Forum survey highlights armed conflict as the top risk for 2025. It reflects worsening global fragmentation, with one in four experts citing it as a major threat to economic growth. The report also addresses climate risks, misinformation, and geopolitical unrest ahead of WEF's annual meeting in Davos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:09 IST
A recent survey by the World Economic Forum has underscored armed conflict as the preeminent risk for 2025, spotlighting the intensifying global divisions as leaders prepare for the annual Davos summit. Of the over 900 experts surveyed, nearly 25% identified wars and terrorism as principal threats to economic expansion.

Extreme weather, which topped concerns in 2024, is now the second most significant danger. Mirek Dusek of the WEF emphasized the pivotal choices facing global leaders: to encourage cooperation and build resilience or risk exacerbating instability. With world temperatures rising, the urgency for climate action has never been greater.

As the WEF commences on Jan. 20, notable figures such as President-elect Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine will play key roles. The meeting will also address escalating tensions in the Middle East, with final ceasefire talks in Gaza underway. Environmental and misinformation threats remain critical over the next decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

