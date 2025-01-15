Omar Abdullah Pledges Growth and Unity in Jammu and Kashmir's New Era

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, announced that the civil secretariat, the hub of Jammu and Kashmir's government, is now accessible to the public, allowing grievances to be heard.

Speaking to delegations from various districts, Abdullah noted a change in governance, emphasizing citizen empowerment as a pivotal shift from a decade of undemocratic rule.

He assured constituents that the NC-led government would focus on regional development, with significant investments planned for education, healthcare, and tourism in areas like the Chenab and Pir Panjal regions.

