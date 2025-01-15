Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Pledges Growth and Unity in Jammu and Kashmir's New Era

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah announced that Jammu and Kashmir's government is now open and approachable for its citizens after years of undemocratic rule. Under the new NC-led government, the administration aims to empower citizens, place voters at the forefront, and prioritize regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:19 IST
Omar Abdullah Pledges Growth and Unity in Jammu and Kashmir's New Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, announced that the civil secretariat, the hub of Jammu and Kashmir's government, is now accessible to the public, allowing grievances to be heard.

Speaking to delegations from various districts, Abdullah noted a change in governance, emphasizing citizen empowerment as a pivotal shift from a decade of undemocratic rule.

He assured constituents that the NC-led government would focus on regional development, with significant investments planned for education, healthcare, and tourism in areas like the Chenab and Pir Panjal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025