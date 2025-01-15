Left Menu

Tejasvi Surya Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amidst Delhi Elections

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launched an attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of undermining India's interests. Surya compared Gandhi's actions to those of foreign agents. Tensions escalate as Delhi Assembly elections loom, with both sides exchanging sharp criticisms over governance and political intent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:27 IST
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged political atmosphere, BJP Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya has accused Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of actions detrimental to India's interests. Surya equated Gandhi's behavior to that of agents linked with George Soros or China's deep state, a bold accusation amid the heated Delhi Assembly election campaign.

Surya asserted that Gandhi's approach marks an unparalleled challenge to the Indian state by a political opposition leader. Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence, Surya noted over 500 youth politicians joined Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, signaling discontent with Aam Aadmi Party's governance, particularly among Delhi's youth.

The exchange intensified following Gandhi's remarks insinuating that opposition parties were combating not just BJP, but the Indian state. The BJP retaliated, accusing the Gandhi family of sowing division. The dispute has added fuel to the ongoing election battle as Delhi prepares for polls on February 5, with results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

