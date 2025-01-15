Left Menu

Ceasefire Deal Sparks Hope in Gaza Conflict

A phased ceasefire was reached on Wednesday in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, offering hope for regional stability. International leaders expressed relief and a commitment to continued diplomatic efforts toward peace. The potential release of hostages was also highlighted as a crucial part of the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:42 IST
Ceasefire Deal Sparks Hope in Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development on Wednesday, negotiators reached a phased ceasefire agreement in the long-standing conflict in Gaza between Israel and the militant Hamas group. The news was confirmed by an official familiar with the negotiations, though the deal is yet to be officially announced to the public.

Reactions to the breakthrough deal were swift across the globe. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to relay the progress, especially emphasizing a provision for the release of hostages in the Middle East. He underscored the ongoing commitment of his national security team, led by Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, to ensure that Gaza does not become a terrorist haven again.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan commented on the deal's importance for regional stability and reiterated Turkey's dedication to a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Similarly, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo expressed relief for the hostages and optimism for lasting peace, affirming Belgium's readiness to support this transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025