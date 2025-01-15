Ceasefire Deal Sparks Hope in Gaza Conflict

In a significant development on Wednesday, negotiators reached a phased ceasefire agreement in the long-standing conflict in Gaza between Israel and the militant Hamas group. The news was confirmed by an official familiar with the negotiations, though the deal is yet to be officially announced to the public.

Reactions to the breakthrough deal were swift across the globe. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to relay the progress, especially emphasizing a provision for the release of hostages in the Middle East. He underscored the ongoing commitment of his national security team, led by Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, to ensure that Gaza does not become a terrorist haven again.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan commented on the deal's importance for regional stability and reiterated Turkey's dedication to a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Similarly, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo expressed relief for the hostages and optimism for lasting peace, affirming Belgium's readiness to support this transition.

