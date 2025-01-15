Left Menu

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Historic Inauguration

Donald Trump prepares for a remarkable political resurgence as he is sworn in for a second term as U.S. President. The inauguration will involve traditional ceremonies and an ambitious set of executive actions, accompanied by grand celebrations in Washington, D.C., attracting a global audience.

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as President of the United States, marking a remarkable political comeback. This second term inauguration comes with traditional pomp and a series of planned executive orders.

Inauguration Day, happening at 12 p.m. EST at the U.S. Capitol, will feature Trump taking the oath of office administered by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Both national and international dignitaries, including Argentine President Javier Milei, are expected to attend.

The day will conclude with a motorcade parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, a slew of festivities, and a campaign-style rally, all underpinned by a considerable influx of funding from prominent supporters, surpassing the record-breaking $106.7 million for the 2017 inauguration.

