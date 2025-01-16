Ceasefire Achieved: Hope for Peace in Gaza

In a significant breakthrough, negotiators announced a phased ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas, according to a source briefed on the talks. Official statements and global reactions followed the announcement, highlighting hopes for lasting peace.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump expressed relief over the deal on social media, stating it would ensure the release of hostages in the Middle East, and commit his administration to preventing Gaza from becoming a terrorist sanctuary. Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, hailed the ceasefire as a crucial step towards regional stability and reaffirmed Turkey's dedication to promoting a two-state solution.

Further support came from European leaders, including Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who expressed relief for those impacted by the conflict and voiced hope for enduring peace. EU Commissioner Dubravka Suica echoed these sentiments, welcoming the ceasefire as a path to much-needed recovery for the war-torn region.

(With inputs from agencies.)