Political Drama Unfolds: Bidhuri's Remarks Spark Outcry
BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri targeted Atishi, accusing her of neglecting Kalkaji. AAP criticized his derogatory remarks towards women. Bidhuri, known for controversial statements, highlighted water issues and poor infrastructure. AAP warned of consequences if such language persists, questioning BJP's stance on women's respect.
- Country:
- India
BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri has incited controversy by attacking Kalkaji's Aam Aadmi Party rival, Atishi. Accusing her of neglecting constituents, Bidhuri remarked on her campaign efforts, and criticized the area's water and road infrastructure, adding his provocative style with disrespectful comments.
The AAP responded with condemnation, spotlighting Bidhuri's history of derogatory comments toward women. The party issued a stern warning, emphasizing the BJP's perceived 'anti-women' stance, predicting potential fallout if Bidhuri's rhetoric continues unchecked.
Bidhuri, a notable figure with a flair for contentious statements, faced party backlash previously and was urged to avoid personal attacks in his campaign. The AAP further challenged the BJP on its commitment to women's dignity, as the election narrative intensifies in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP's Tumultuous 2024: Navigating Legal Storms and Electoral Setbacks
Tamil Nadu Cancels Smart Meter Tender Amid Adani Controversy
Katra Celebrates Release of Detainees Amid Ropeway Project Controversy
Controversy Over Waqf Land Sparks Political Feud in Uttar Pradesh
Temple Tensions: AAP vs BJP Over Religious Site Demolitions