Ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas Declares Victory Over Israel

Hamas' acting Gaza chief, Khalil al-Hayya, declared that Israel did not succeed in its objectives in Gaza. Despite a newly announced ceasefire, al-Hayya insisted the Palestinian group would not forgive or forget.

Updated: 16-01-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 01:24 IST
  • Egypt

In a bold televised address, Hamas' acting Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya proclaimed that Israel had fallen short of achieving its goals in Gaza. This declaration followed the announcement of a ceasefire deal on Wednesday.

The ceasefire represents a pause in hostilities, but Khalil al-Hayya made it clear that the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, will neither forgive nor forget the events that transpired. The statement underscores tensions that may persist despite the ceasefire.

The address highlighted the resilience of the group, as al-Hayya's words conveyed a resolve to continue their stance against what they perceive as Israeli aggression, signaling potential future confrontations.

