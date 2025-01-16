Ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas Declares Victory Over Israel

In a bold televised address, Hamas' acting Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya proclaimed that Israel had fallen short of achieving its goals in Gaza. This declaration followed the announcement of a ceasefire deal on Wednesday.

The ceasefire represents a pause in hostilities, but Khalil al-Hayya made it clear that the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, will neither forgive nor forget the events that transpired. The statement underscores tensions that may persist despite the ceasefire.

The address highlighted the resilience of the group, as al-Hayya's words conveyed a resolve to continue their stance against what they perceive as Israeli aggression, signaling potential future confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)