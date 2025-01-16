Left Menu

Canada vs. Trump's Tariffs: Potential Countermeasures Unveiled

Canada is contemplating imposing countermeasures on up to C$150 billion worth of U.S. imports if President-elect Donald Trump implements tariffs on Canadian goods. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in discussions with provincial premiers, emphasized a proportional response, while considering measures across three groups. Alberta voiced opposition to curbing oil exports.

Canada is preparing to impose substantial countermeasures on U.S. imports, valued at up to C$150 billion, should President-elect Donald Trump enforce tariffs on Canadian exports. According to a well-placed source, Canada has already developed a list of targets, and public consultations will be held before any decisive action is taken.

The potential response by Canada hinges on Trump's final decisions, as he aims for a 25% tariff to compel Canada to bolster border security and curb fentanyl smuggling. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized a forceful reaction, suggesting a proportional dollar-for-dollar response, although specifics remain undisclosed.

During a meeting with Canada's provincial premiers, unity was expressed, albeit not unanimously. Alberta opposed the idea of reducing oil exports as part of retaliatory measures. Meanwhile, Trudeau confirmed he will not be seeking re-election following internal government disputes.

