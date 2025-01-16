Left Menu

Hope for Peace: Austrian President Hails Ceasefire Announcement

The Austrian president, Alexander van der Bellen, welcomed a ceasefire announcement and hostage release deal in Gaza after 15 months of conflict. He expressed optimism that the suffering on all sides might soon end, as he shared his thoughts on social media.

Updated: 16-01-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 13:32 IST
Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen has praised the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza, describing it as a beacon of hope for an end to 15 months of conflict. The president took to social media to express his relief at the news, emphasizing the potential for alleviating suffering on all sides.

Van der Bellen's comments followed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage release deal, bringing a glimmer of optimism to an area long marred by despair and destruction. The development has been widely welcomed as a significant step towards peace.

The president's statement highlights the enduring impact of the conflict but also the global support rallying behind efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

