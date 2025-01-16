Starmer's Strategic Move: UK-Ukraine Pact

In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Ukraine on Thursday to sign a crucial security and trade agreement with Kyiv, demonstrating support for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amidst geopolitical tensions.

The pact comes as European leaders, including German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, deliberate on security guarantees for Ukraine under the specter of Donald Trump's return to power in the United States, which may influence peace negotiations with Russia.

This 100-year partnership seeks to enhance military cooperation, deter Russian threats, and foster economic ties, particularly in energy and technology sectors, marking a pivotal step in UK-Ukraine relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)