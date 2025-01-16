Turning Ceasefire Dreams into Reality: Germany's Urgent Call
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck emphasizes the importance of transforming the ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas into a reality. He calls for efforts to ensure this development paves the way for a peace process aimed at achieving a two-state solution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:32 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has urged for immediate action to make the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas a concrete reality. This statement was delivered via social media on Thursday.
Habeck stressed the need for all possible efforts to ensure that the agreement not only succeeds but also serves as a catalyst for a peace process oriented towards a two-state solution in the region.
The post by Habeck, published on X, a social media platform, underscores Germany's commitment to fostering peace and reconciliation in the Middle East. (Reported by Rachel More; Edited by Matthias Williams)
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify Conflict in Gaza
Israel Boosts Animal Welfare with $1.23 Million in Grants
Alarming Surge in Road Fatalities: Israel Records 21% Increase in 2024
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Target Jabalia and Hezbollah
Conflict Intensifies: Israeli Strikes in Gaza and a Nation on the Move