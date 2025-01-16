Left Menu

Turning Ceasefire Dreams into Reality: Germany's Urgent Call

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck emphasizes the importance of transforming the ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas into a reality. He calls for efforts to ensure this development paves the way for a peace process aimed at achieving a two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:32 IST
Turning Ceasefire Dreams into Reality: Germany's Urgent Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has urged for immediate action to make the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas a concrete reality. This statement was delivered via social media on Thursday.

Habeck stressed the need for all possible efforts to ensure that the agreement not only succeeds but also serves as a catalyst for a peace process oriented towards a two-state solution in the region.

The post by Habeck, published on X, a social media platform, underscores Germany's commitment to fostering peace and reconciliation in the Middle East. (Reported by Rachel More; Edited by Matthias Williams)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025