Turning Ceasefire Dreams into Reality: Germany's Urgent Call

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has urged for immediate action to make the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas a concrete reality. This statement was delivered via social media on Thursday.

Habeck stressed the need for all possible efforts to ensure that the agreement not only succeeds but also serves as a catalyst for a peace process oriented towards a two-state solution in the region.

The post by Habeck, published on X, a social media platform, underscores Germany's commitment to fostering peace and reconciliation in the Middle East. (Reported by Rachel More; Edited by Matthias Williams)

