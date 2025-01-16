Milkipur Bypoll: A Crucial Battle for Democracy in Ayodhya

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party leader, has termed the Milkipur assembly bypoll in Ayodhya as the 'biggest bypoll in the country'. He is optimistic about defeating the BJP, highlighting that this election represents a critical turning point in Indian democracy.

Yadav has requested the government to ensure a free and transparent election process, urging journalists to study the by-election for its democratic implications. Despite the BJP's efforts, Yadav claims their influence is dwindling in Milkipur.

Criticizing the BJP, Yadav accuses them of unfairly acquiring farmers' land in Ayodhya under the guise of development. He promised that the SP, if in power, would provide fair compensation to farmers and focus on beneficial urban development.

