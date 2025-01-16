Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Qatar and Syria Face to Face

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, arrived in Damascus for talks. The visit includes discussions with Syria's de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa. Footage of the arrival was broadcast by Al Jazeera, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between Qatar and Syria.

Updated: 16-01-2025 16:37 IST
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, made a significant diplomatic move by arriving at Damascus' International Airport. The arrival was closely followed by media, with footage broadcasted by Al Jazeera Live.

The purpose of Sheikh Mohammed's visit is to engage in extensive talks with Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in the nation's capital. This marks a considerable step in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The visit underscores a shift in the regional geopolitical landscape, as discussions are set to address various pressing issues between Qatar and Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

