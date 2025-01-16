Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Ends Hunger Strike, Vows to Fight On

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, ended his 14-day hunger strike protesting against alleged exam irregularities by Bihar Public Service Commission, though he vowed to continue fighting for fairness for civil service aspirants. The case is currently being heard in Patna High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:26 IST
Prashant Kishor, the founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, concluded his 14-day hunger strike on Thursday. His protest was aimed at irregularities associated with a Bihar Public Service Commission exam conducted in December last year.

Despite ending his fast, Kishor emphasized that his dedication to the cause continues. The former political strategist committed to advocating for civil service aspirants and challenging the authority of the current state government. The Patna High Court is presently handling the appeal to cancel the BPSC's 70th Combined Competitive exam. Kishor expressed optimism for an equitable verdict for job seekers.

Kishor's fast began on January 2, demanding the exam's annulment. Prior to ending his fast, Kishor performed rituals in the Ganga river. His party colleagues officially ended his strike by offering him fruit juice at their camp on the Ganga's banks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

