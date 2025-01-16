Congress' Five Guarantees: A Promise of Change for Delhi
The Congress party in India has announced a series of five guarantees for Delhi residents if it is voted to power. These include providing a Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration kits, free electricity up to 300 units, a monthly grant for women, and health insurance. The promises aim to address public concerns and offer economic relief.
In a bid to secure electoral success in Delhi, the Congress party unveiled five significant promises aimed at transforming the capital's governance landscape. Chief among these assurances is the provision of a Rs 500 LPG cylinder and the supply of free ration kits, alongside the promise of 300 units of free electricity to city residents.
Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, spearheaded the press briefing, emphasizing the party's dedication to fulfilling its 'five guarantees' if elected. He was flanked by AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav. Reddy criticized PM Narendra Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for their inaction concerning Delhi's specific needs.
Additional pledges include the 'Mehangai Mukti Yojana' and 'Free Bijli Yojana,' alongside previously declared initiatives such as the 'Pyaari Didi Yojana' and 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana.' The Congress has also promised substantial financial support to unemployed graduates. These proposals were framed following insights gathered during the Delhi Nyay Yatra, which highlighted the public's pressing issues.
