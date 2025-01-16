Congress' Five Guarantees: A Promise of Change for Delhi

In a bid to secure electoral success in Delhi, the Congress party unveiled five significant promises aimed at transforming the capital's governance landscape. Chief among these assurances is the provision of a Rs 500 LPG cylinder and the supply of free ration kits, alongside the promise of 300 units of free electricity to city residents.

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, spearheaded the press briefing, emphasizing the party's dedication to fulfilling its 'five guarantees' if elected. He was flanked by AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav. Reddy criticized PM Narendra Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for their inaction concerning Delhi's specific needs.

Additional pledges include the 'Mehangai Mukti Yojana' and 'Free Bijli Yojana,' alongside previously declared initiatives such as the 'Pyaari Didi Yojana' and 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana.' The Congress has also promised substantial financial support to unemployed graduates. These proposals were framed following insights gathered during the Delhi Nyay Yatra, which highlighted the public's pressing issues.

