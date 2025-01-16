Left Menu

Kejriwal's Transformative Impact: Schools, Clinics, and Free Electricity Fuel AAP's Campaign

Arvind Kejriwal's initiatives, including building schools, hospitals, and providing free services, have been highlighted by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during the campaign for Delhi's Assembly elections. Mann emphasized AAP’s commitment to development and urged voters in Delhi's Ghonda constituency to support AAP for continuing welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:32 IST
Kejriwal's Transformative Impact: Schools, Clinics, and Free Electricity Fuel AAP's Campaign
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to garner support for Delhi's Assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has voiced strong endorsements for AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's policies. At a campaign rally in Ghonda, Mann highlighted the developments brought about by the AAP government, including the construction of schools and hospitals.

He further emphasized the provision of free utilities like electricity and water, aimed at uplifting the community's welfare. Mann urged voters to back Gaurav Sharma, AAP's candidate for the constituency, in order to sustain these initiatives.

The upcoming elections, a significant event in Delhi's political calendar, will witness AAP challenging BJP's existing hold, represented by Ajay Mahawar. The election results, crucial for both parties, will be declared on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025