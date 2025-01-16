Kejriwal's Transformative Impact: Schools, Clinics, and Free Electricity Fuel AAP's Campaign
Arvind Kejriwal's initiatives, including building schools, hospitals, and providing free services, have been highlighted by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during the campaign for Delhi's Assembly elections. Mann emphasized AAP’s commitment to development and urged voters in Delhi's Ghonda constituency to support AAP for continuing welfare schemes.
In a bold move to garner support for Delhi's Assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has voiced strong endorsements for AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's policies. At a campaign rally in Ghonda, Mann highlighted the developments brought about by the AAP government, including the construction of schools and hospitals.
He further emphasized the provision of free utilities like electricity and water, aimed at uplifting the community's welfare. Mann urged voters to back Gaurav Sharma, AAP's candidate for the constituency, in order to sustain these initiatives.
The upcoming elections, a significant event in Delhi's political calendar, will witness AAP challenging BJP's existing hold, represented by Ajay Mahawar. The election results, crucial for both parties, will be declared on February 8.
