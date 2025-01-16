Political Showdown: Verma vs. Kejriwal in Delhi

BJP leader Parvesh Verma has categorically rejected allegations of distributing money and goods like shoes and sarees in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections. He argued that these accusations were fabricated by AAP's Arvind Kejriwal due to his fear of an impending defeat.

Verma, who is contesting against Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, predicted that Kejriwal would lose his security deposit. He emphasized that the BJP is set to establish a government in Delhi as the populace is frustrated with the 'lies and failures' of the current AAP administration.

The Election Commission is being urged to take action against Verma for alleged voter manipulation by AAP. However, he dismissed these claims as baseless, suggesting that Kejriwal is spreading misinformation in a last-ditch effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)