Left Menu

Political Showdown: Verma vs. Kejriwal in Delhi

BJP leader Parvesh Verma has dismissed accusations of distributing monetary incentives ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, alleging that AAP's Arvind Kejriwal is making false claims out of fear of losing. Verma is confident BJP will form the government and criticized AAP's election tactics while outlining BJP's future initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:39 IST
Political Showdown: Verma vs. Kejriwal in Delhi
Verma
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Parvesh Verma has categorically rejected allegations of distributing money and goods like shoes and sarees in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections. He argued that these accusations were fabricated by AAP's Arvind Kejriwal due to his fear of an impending defeat.

Verma, who is contesting against Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, predicted that Kejriwal would lose his security deposit. He emphasized that the BJP is set to establish a government in Delhi as the populace is frustrated with the 'lies and failures' of the current AAP administration.

The Election Commission is being urged to take action against Verma for alleged voter manipulation by AAP. However, he dismissed these claims as baseless, suggesting that Kejriwal is spreading misinformation in a last-ditch effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025