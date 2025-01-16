Left Menu

UK Bolsters Ukraine's Defense with New Mobile System

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a new mobile air defence system for Ukraine. Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, he emphasized the tailored development of the system to address Ukrainian needs.

Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a strategic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that the UK will supply Ukraine with a cutting-edge mobile air defence system. The decision was revealed during a press conference on Thursday.

Starmer, joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, detailed that the system's development would be specially catered to meet Ukraine's unique defensive demands.

This announcement illustrates the UK's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defense amid ongoing regional tensions. The collaboration signifies a strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

