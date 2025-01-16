Rebel Akali Leader Seeks Clarity from Akal Takht on Membership Drive

In a significant development, rebel Akali leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala on Thursday sought clarification from the Akal Takht Jathedar regarding oversight of the Shiromani Akali Dal's new membership drive. Wadala's move comes amid growing unease with the SAD's leadership.

Post-meeting, Wadala emphasized that only the seven-member committee, established by the Akal Takht on December 2, should manage the membership initiative of the 104-year-old political entity. This comes after the SAD made a controversial decision to form its panel, sidelining certain members, including Wadala.

The controversy underscores tensions within the community, as the SAD argues its case based on legal challenges and potential issues with the Election Commission. Despite this, prominent figures like Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali have reiterated their commitment to the Akal Takht's instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)