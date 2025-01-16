Talks for Stability: PTI's Leaders Meet Pakistan Army Chief

Amidst the political turbulence in Pakistan, high-level discussions between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the nation's army chief, General Asim Munir, have been confirmed. Gohar Khan, Chairman of PTI, acknowledged these strategic conversations, describing them as pivotal for the country's stability.

Highlighting the importance of transparent dialogue, PTI leaders assert that such talks are essential to resolving political discord and ensuring national harmony. The PTI aims to engage openly, challenging the need for clandestine negotiations.

In parallel, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established a committee to assess PTI's demands, which include inquiries into past protests and government support for political detainees. Though PTI's deadlines are tight, ongoing talks aim to achieve a constructive outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)