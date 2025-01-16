Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire-Hostage Deal Faces Last-Minute Glitch

A last-minute issue in the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal emerged, centered around the release of certain prisoners. U.S. envoys are in Doha working with regional negotiators to resolve the matter, and officials are optimistic that the deal will proceed as planned by the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:49 IST
Gaza Ceasefire-Hostage Deal Faces Last-Minute Glitch
  • Country:
  • United States

A last-minute complication has emerged in the details of the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages agreement, according to a U.S. official. The dispute involves the identities of prisoners Hamas wants released.

President Joe Biden's Middle East envoy, Brett McGurk, along with President-elect Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, are actively engaged in discussions with Qatari and Egyptian negotiators in Doha. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby assured that efforts are underway to resolve these issues, anticipating the deal's implementation this weekend.

The deal, agreed upon on Wednesday, is slated for implementation starting Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025