Gaza Ceasefire-Hostage Deal Faces Last-Minute Glitch

A last-minute complication has emerged in the details of the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages agreement, according to a U.S. official. The dispute involves the identities of prisoners Hamas wants released.

President Joe Biden's Middle East envoy, Brett McGurk, along with President-elect Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, are actively engaged in discussions with Qatari and Egyptian negotiators in Doha. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby assured that efforts are underway to resolve these issues, anticipating the deal's implementation this weekend.

The deal, agreed upon on Wednesday, is slated for implementation starting Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)