KTR Challenges CM Revanth Reddy: The Lie Detector Showdown

In a bold move, BRS working president K T Rama Rao, commonly known as KTR, has thrown down the gauntlet to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, challenging him to a lie-detector test. This challenge stems from allegations of money laundering linked to the Formula-E race event.

KTR, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), spent over seven hours being questioned. He firmly asserted his willingness to take the test, provided CM Revanth Reddy agrees to do the same. Rama Rao insisted on transparency, suggesting the test be conducted in front of any judge with a live media telecast.

The controversy centers around supposed financial irregularities concerning the 2024 Hyderabad Formula-E race, with KTR maintaining his innocence. Allegations against both figures have ignited political tensions, as KTR accuses the ruling Congress of engaging in a politically motivated campaign.

