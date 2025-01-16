Left Menu

Bangladesh's Path Forward: Unity in Proclamation

In Bangladesh, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has called for political unity to forward a draft proclamation from the July uprising that led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ousting. The interim government aims to unify political parties and stakeholders, ensuring broad consensus and strengthening national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:48 IST
  • Bangladesh

In a pivotal meeting on Thursday, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reached out to political factions, seeking solidarity to propel the nation with a draft proclamation arising from the July uprising. This historic movement saw the toppling of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's long-standing regime, now replaced by an interim government.

Yunus emphasized the empowerment found in unity, stating, "When we work alone and see no one is beside us, we feel weak a bit. And when you all sit together, we get courage." He implored political groups to collaborate, highlighting that national progress hinges on collective strength and partnership.

The gathering sparked diverse reactions, with many questioning the proclamation's necessity. Yet, participants like BNP's Salahuddin Ahmed expressed concerns about potential fragmentation within the anti-fascist coalition. The interim cabinet, including leaders from the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, remains committed to inclusive deliberations on the document.

(With inputs from agencies.)

