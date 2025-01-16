Political Turmoil in Romania: A Fight for Presidency
Romania's political landscape is in chaos as three far-right opposition parties attempt to impeach outgoing President Klaus Iohannis following a canceled election. Accusations of Russian interference have intensified the situation. A re-run election is scheduled, leaving Iohannis to stay in office until a successor is elected.
Updated: 16-01-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:17 IST
Romania is facing a political crisis as three far-right opposition parties initiate the impeachment process of outgoing President Klaus Iohannis.
The move follows the annulment of the presidential election amid accusations of Russian interference, further destabilizing the EU and NATO member country.
With a re-run set for May, Iohannis will remain in office until a new president is elected, while the political landscape remains uncertain.
