Cuba's Gradual Prisoner Release Sparks Hope for Change

Cuban dissident and human rights advocate Jose Daniel Ferrer has been released from jail, marking a significant move in a wide-reaching plan coordinated with the Vatican to free around 500 prisoners, Ferrer stated to Reuters on Thursday.

This decision comes as the Cuban government initiated the release of a limited number of prisoners, subsequent to discussions with the Catholic Church, prompting the U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to considerably ease sanctions on Cuba, a nation mired in crisis.

The releases follow the July 2021 protests, the largest since the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro. Ferrer, a high-profile dissident, continues his fight for Cuban freedom, having been detained for participating in these protests.

