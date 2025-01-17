Left Menu

Cuba's Gradual Prisoner Release Sparks Hope for Change

Jose Daniel Ferrer, a Cuban dissident and human rights activist, has been released from jail as part of a plan negotiated with the Vatican to gradually free 500 prisoners. The Cuban government's action follows discussions that led to the U.S. easing sanctions on Cuba.

Updated: 17-01-2025 00:23 IST
Cuban dissident and human rights advocate Jose Daniel Ferrer has been released from jail, marking a significant move in a wide-reaching plan coordinated with the Vatican to free around 500 prisoners, Ferrer stated to Reuters on Thursday.

This decision comes as the Cuban government initiated the release of a limited number of prisoners, subsequent to discussions with the Catholic Church, prompting the U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to considerably ease sanctions on Cuba, a nation mired in crisis.

The releases follow the July 2021 protests, the largest since the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro. Ferrer, a high-profile dissident, continues his fight for Cuban freedom, having been detained for participating in these protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

