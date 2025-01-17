Left Menu

Political Tensions in Israel: Ben-Gvir's Ultimatum

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has threatened to resign from Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government if a ceasefire deal in Gaza is ratified. He calls the agreement reckless, arguing it compromises Israel's security and demands a strategic retreat, leaving Hamas undefeated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 01:17 IST
Itamar Ben-Gvir

In a bold statement on Thursday, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced he would resign from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government if the cabinet ratifies a contentious ceasefire deal in Gaza.

This potential agreement, reported by Israeli media but not yet confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office, has been labeled 'reckless' by Ben-Gvir. He argues it would undermine military achievements by releasing Palestinian militants and withdrawing from strategic Gaza regions, effectively allowing Hamas to remain unchecked.

Despite his strong opposition, Ben-Gvir's resignation would not destabilize Netanyahu's government. However, he has urged Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to support his cause against the deal, calling it a dangerous concession to Hamas, echoed by Smotrich's Religious Zionism party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

