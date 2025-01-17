TikTok's Future in the U.S.: A Political Tug-of-War

In a dramatic turn of events, the Trump administration is working to keep TikTok alive in the United States in the face of national security concerns. The popular Chinese-owned video app, which is widely used by over 170 million Americans, faces a prospective ban due to its ownership by China's ByteDance.

U.S. Representative Mike Waltz announced that the administration might invoke a provision allowing for a 90-day extension if there's significant progress toward divesting the app to non-Chinese entities. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer echoed these sentiments, arguing for more time to secure an American buyer rather than disrupt millions of lives.

Trump, who previously backed a ban, has shifted his stance, recognizing the app's utility in reaching younger voters. TikTok's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, is set to attend the presidential inauguration, a move indicating potential warming relations, yet security concerns continue to cast a shadow.

