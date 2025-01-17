TikTok's Future in the U.S.: A Political Tug-of-War
The Trump administration is considering measures to keep TikTok operational in the U.S., despite imminent bans due to national security concerns. Lawmakers are divided, with some advocating for more time to find an American buyer and ensure continued app access for millions of U.S. users.
In a dramatic turn of events, the Trump administration is working to keep TikTok alive in the United States in the face of national security concerns. The popular Chinese-owned video app, which is widely used by over 170 million Americans, faces a prospective ban due to its ownership by China's ByteDance.
U.S. Representative Mike Waltz announced that the administration might invoke a provision allowing for a 90-day extension if there's significant progress toward divesting the app to non-Chinese entities. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer echoed these sentiments, arguing for more time to secure an American buyer rather than disrupt millions of lives.
Trump, who previously backed a ban, has shifted his stance, recognizing the app's utility in reaching younger voters. TikTok's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, is set to attend the presidential inauguration, a move indicating potential warming relations, yet security concerns continue to cast a shadow.
