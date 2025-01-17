Left Menu

TikTok's Future in the U.S.: A Political Tug-of-War

The Trump administration is considering measures to keep TikTok operational in the U.S., despite imminent bans due to national security concerns. Lawmakers are divided, with some advocating for more time to find an American buyer and ensure continued app access for millions of U.S. users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 01:59 IST
TikTok's Future in the U.S.: A Political Tug-of-War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Trump administration is working to keep TikTok alive in the United States in the face of national security concerns. The popular Chinese-owned video app, which is widely used by over 170 million Americans, faces a prospective ban due to its ownership by China's ByteDance.

U.S. Representative Mike Waltz announced that the administration might invoke a provision allowing for a 90-day extension if there's significant progress toward divesting the app to non-Chinese entities. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer echoed these sentiments, arguing for more time to secure an American buyer rather than disrupt millions of lives.

Trump, who previously backed a ban, has shifted his stance, recognizing the app's utility in reaching younger voters. TikTok's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, is set to attend the presidential inauguration, a move indicating potential warming relations, yet security concerns continue to cast a shadow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025