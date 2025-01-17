Left Menu

Kejriwal Pushes for Student Rebates and Free Rides in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal has requested Prime Minister Modi for a 50% student rebate on Delhi Metro fares, while promising free bus rides for male students if AAP wins the polls. Current schemes provide free bus travel for women in the city. BJP's election manifesto release is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to authorize a 50% fare rebate for students on Delhi Metro services. Kejriwal made this proposal known in a letter revealed today, just hours before the BJP was set to release its election manifesto.

Addressing media representatives, Kejriwal also announced a pledge for free bus rides for male students, contingent upon his party's re-election in the February 5 elections. The current AAP government already provides free bus travel for women, a scheme that has proved popular among city commuters.

Kejriwal emphasized that while the Model Code of Conduct presently restricts the implementation of new policies, should his party win, these transport concessions would be given priority. Furthermore, he called for the costs of discounted Metro fares to be shared equally between the Centre and the Delhi government, as equal stakeholders in the DMRC partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

