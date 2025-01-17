Defections Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP Councillors Jump Ship

In a political setback just ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors, Ravinder Solanki and Narender Girsa, have defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The switch was made official on Friday in the presence of BJP's state unit president Virendra Sachdeva and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, West Delhi's Member of Parliament. The two councillors represent the Baprola and Manglapuri wards, respectively, which fall under Sehrawat's constituency.

According to Sehrawat, Solanki and Girsa, who were part of AAP's founding members, were unhappy with party leader Arvind Kejriwal’s political strategies, leading to their departure. The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results out by February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)