Defections Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP Councillors Jump Ship

In a blow to AAP before upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, councillors Ravinder Solanki and Narender Girsa have defected to BJP. The shift took place in the presence of BJP's state unit president. Both were initially founding members of AAP, disillusioned with Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:10 IST
  • India

In a political setback just ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors, Ravinder Solanki and Narender Girsa, have defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The switch was made official on Friday in the presence of BJP's state unit president Virendra Sachdeva and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, West Delhi's Member of Parliament. The two councillors represent the Baprola and Manglapuri wards, respectively, which fall under Sehrawat's constituency.

According to Sehrawat, Solanki and Girsa, who were part of AAP's founding members, were unhappy with party leader Arvind Kejriwal’s political strategies, leading to their departure. The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results out by February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

