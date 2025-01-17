ICC Prosecutor Stands Firm Amid U.S. Sanctions Over Israel War Crimes Allegations
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan defends the decision to charge Israeli leaders with war crimes, despite U.S. sanctions. He cites Israel's lack of a real investigation into the allegations. The ICC warrants have sparked international controversy, and the prosecutor emphasizes the importance of the court's role in seeking justice.
International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan has strongly defended his decision to bring war crimes allegations against Israel's leadership, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Despite the U.S. House of Representatives voting to sanction the ICC, Khan remains firm in his stance, stating that Israel has shown 'no real effort' in investigating these claims themselves.
The ICC, a body with 125 member states, issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu, former Israeli defense chief Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri for alleged crimes during the Gaza conflict. The move sparked condemnation from Israel and its ally, the United States, both of whom reject the court's jurisdiction. U.S. criticism revolves around the court overstepping its boundaries, especially concerning Israeli and U.S. actions.
Khan emphasizes the ICC's role as a court of last resort, hoping to encourage Israel towards conducting its investigations under international jurisprudence. The criticism from the U.S. contrasts sharply with the ICC's mission to offer justice and uphold human rights globally, highlighting the persistent tension between national politics and international law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
