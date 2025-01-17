Kremlin Skeptical of Sanctions Relief from Trump's Administration

The Kremlin remains doubtful about the possibility of the United States easing its sanctions on Russian oil when President-elect Donald Trump assumes office. Russian officials are wary despite the incoming administration's openness to discussions on the Ukraine conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made his position clear after Scott Bessent, Trump's choice for Treasury Secretary, reinforced his commitment to maintaining sanctions against Russia unless instructed otherwise by Trump.

Bessent's resounding 100% support for sanctions if requested by Trump highlights the potential challenges in altering the U.S.-Russia economic dynamic. Russia is cautious, expecting no fundamental shift in America’s sanctions stance.

