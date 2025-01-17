Kremlin Skeptical of Sanctions Relief from Trump's Administration
The Kremlin has expressed doubts about the US relaxing sanctions on Russian oil after President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Despite Trump’s team's willingness for dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Scott Bessent's remarks, showing skepticism about any fundamental changes in US sanctions policy.
The Kremlin remains doubtful about the possibility of the United States easing its sanctions on Russian oil when President-elect Donald Trump assumes office. Russian officials are wary despite the incoming administration's openness to discussions on the Ukraine conflict.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made his position clear after Scott Bessent, Trump's choice for Treasury Secretary, reinforced his commitment to maintaining sanctions against Russia unless instructed otherwise by Trump.
Bessent's resounding 100% support for sanctions if requested by Trump highlights the potential challenges in altering the U.S.-Russia economic dynamic. Russia is cautious, expecting no fundamental shift in America’s sanctions stance.
