Battling Extremism: The Legacy of Jyoti Basu
Prakash Karat, a CPI(M) leader, stressed the need for a political and ideological fight against attempts to impose Hindutva as the state ideology. He highlighted Jyoti Basu's legacy in resisting such forces and the contributions of other CPI(M) leaders at the Jyoti Basu Centre's inauguration.
- Country:
- India
CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat has drawn attention to the urgent requirement for a political and ideological confrontation against the forces attempting to transmute India's secular democratic framework. In his speech at the inauguration of the Jyoti Basu Centre for Social Studies and Research, Karat accused these forces of attempting to establish Hindutva as the state ideology.
Drawing on history, Karat referenced the aftermath of the Ayodhya structure demolition in 1992, when Jyoti Basu referred to those behind the act as 'barbarians'. The CPI(M) leader lamented that those forces are now in power, pushing their agenda. He emphasized that combating these influences transcends electoral politics, requiring a broader ideological effort.
Karat hailed Basu as a quintessential figure in the communist and Left movement, particularly in West Bengal. He praised Basu's approach to legislative governance and his progressive legacy. The event, attended by notable figures including Rabindrasangeet exponent Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, also acknowledged contributions from other CPI(M) leaders like Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and Sitaram Yechury.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian cricket in safe hands till honest people in dressing room. Only thing that keeps you there is performance: Gambhir.
Beau Webster Steps In as Crucial Test Looms: Australia vs. India
Debates between coach and player should remain in dressing room: India coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of fifth Test against Australia.
Akash Deep's Fitness Doubt Casts Shadow on India-Australia Decider
Back Injury Sidelines India's Akash Deep Before Final Test