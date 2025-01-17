Battling Extremism: The Legacy of Jyoti Basu

CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat has drawn attention to the urgent requirement for a political and ideological confrontation against the forces attempting to transmute India's secular democratic framework. In his speech at the inauguration of the Jyoti Basu Centre for Social Studies and Research, Karat accused these forces of attempting to establish Hindutva as the state ideology.

Drawing on history, Karat referenced the aftermath of the Ayodhya structure demolition in 1992, when Jyoti Basu referred to those behind the act as 'barbarians'. The CPI(M) leader lamented that those forces are now in power, pushing their agenda. He emphasized that combating these influences transcends electoral politics, requiring a broader ideological effort.

Karat hailed Basu as a quintessential figure in the communist and Left movement, particularly in West Bengal. He praised Basu's approach to legislative governance and his progressive legacy. The event, attended by notable figures including Rabindrasangeet exponent Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, also acknowledged contributions from other CPI(M) leaders like Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and Sitaram Yechury.

(With inputs from agencies.)