Lithuania's Ambitious Defence Budget Pledge
Lithuania plans to allocate 5% to 6% of its GDP for defence from 2026 to 2030, as announced by its foreign minister. Highlighting the need for bold actions during challenging times, Lithuania urges its allies to adopt a proactive stance, moving away from passive defence strategies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:05 IST
Lithuania is set to significantly boost its defence spending, committing up to 6% of its GDP for the period between 2026 and 2030. The announcement was made by Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys on Friday.
Budrys emphasized the importance of making decisive moves in response to "difficult times," urging other nations to follow suit. The call for action suggests a shift away from traditional 'sit-and-wait' approaches to defence.
This move underscores Lithuania's proactive stance in regional security matters, reflecting broader concerns about geopolitical tensions in Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
