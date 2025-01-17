Lithuania's Ambitious Defence Budget Pledge

Lithuania is set to significantly boost its defence spending, committing up to 6% of its GDP for the period between 2026 and 2030. The announcement was made by Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys on Friday.

Budrys emphasized the importance of making decisive moves in response to "difficult times," urging other nations to follow suit. The call for action suggests a shift away from traditional 'sit-and-wait' approaches to defence.

This move underscores Lithuania's proactive stance in regional security matters, reflecting broader concerns about geopolitical tensions in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)