Egypt Pushes for Immediate Gaza Ceasefire Implementation

Egypt's foreign minister has urgently called for the immediate implementation of a Gaza ceasefire plan brokered by Israel and Hamas. This statement places additional pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to endorse the agreement.

The call comes amid extensive mediation efforts from the US, Qatar, and Egypt to bring an end to the prolonged 15-month conflict. On the cusp of a potential breakthrough, Israeli officials have indicated the deal could be enacted by Sunday if approved by the security cabinet.

The Egyptian capital, Cairo, is poised to host further negotiations, aiming to ensure the swift and effective execution of the ceasefire. Plans are also underway to reopen the Rafah border, facilitating vital humanitarian aid into Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)