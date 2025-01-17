Left Menu

AAP Confident of Majority Win in Upcoming Delhi Polls

AAP leader Manish Sisodia expressed confidence in securing a majority in the Delhi Assembly elections, questioning BJP's performance in education. He criticized BJP for lacking a credible CM candidate and defended AAP against the CAG report on excise policy. Elections are scheduled for February with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:02 IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader and candidate from Jangpura assembly constituency Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia stated on Friday that the party is poised to secure a comfortable majority in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Sisodia emphasized the public's trust in the AAP government, suggesting a repeat of their previous overwhelming electoral victories.

The former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi took a swipe at the BJP, challenging them to demonstrate improvements in educational systems in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, states governed by BJP. He questioned the BJP's inability to present a Chief Minister candidate capable of competing with AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal.

Sisodia also addressed the controversy surrounding the Comptroller and Auditor General's report on Delhi's excise policy, which indicated a significant revenue loss. He claimed the report would be presented post-elections, accusing the BJP of fabricating narratives against the AAP. The Delhi Assembly polls are slated for February 5, with results anticipated by February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

