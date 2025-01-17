AAP Confident of Majority Win in Upcoming Delhi Polls
AAP leader Manish Sisodia expressed confidence in securing a majority in the Delhi Assembly elections, questioning BJP's performance in education. He criticized BJP for lacking a credible CM candidate and defended AAP against the CAG report on excise policy. Elections are scheduled for February with results on February 8.
- Country:
- India
Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia stated on Friday that the party is poised to secure a comfortable majority in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Sisodia emphasized the public's trust in the AAP government, suggesting a repeat of their previous overwhelming electoral victories.
The former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi took a swipe at the BJP, challenging them to demonstrate improvements in educational systems in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, states governed by BJP. He questioned the BJP's inability to present a Chief Minister candidate capable of competing with AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal.
Sisodia also addressed the controversy surrounding the Comptroller and Auditor General's report on Delhi's excise policy, which indicated a significant revenue loss. He claimed the report would be presented post-elections, accusing the BJP of fabricating narratives against the AAP. The Delhi Assembly polls are slated for February 5, with results anticipated by February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Education Policy: A Path to Self-Reliance
I do not engage myself in personal attacks: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on PM Narendra Modi's ''Sheeshmahal'' jibe at him.
For 39 minutes in his 43-minute speech, PM Modi abused Delhi people and govt elected by them with massive mandate: Arvind Kejriwal.
Amit Shah Criticizes Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Over Spending Concerns
AAP govt in Delhi did many things in 10 years, BJP at Centre did not do anything that PM Modi could mention in his speech: Arvind Kejriwal.