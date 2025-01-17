AAP Confident of Majority Win in Upcoming Delhi Polls

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia stated on Friday that the party is poised to secure a comfortable majority in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Sisodia emphasized the public's trust in the AAP government, suggesting a repeat of their previous overwhelming electoral victories.

The former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi took a swipe at the BJP, challenging them to demonstrate improvements in educational systems in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, states governed by BJP. He questioned the BJP's inability to present a Chief Minister candidate capable of competing with AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal.

Sisodia also addressed the controversy surrounding the Comptroller and Auditor General's report on Delhi's excise policy, which indicated a significant revenue loss. He claimed the report would be presented post-elections, accusing the BJP of fabricating narratives against the AAP. The Delhi Assembly polls are slated for February 5, with results anticipated by February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)