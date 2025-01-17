AAP's Confident Comeback: Kejriwal's Promising Reign in Delhi
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is optimistic about comfortably forming the next government in Delhi, with Manish Sisodia expressing confidence in Arvind Kejriwal's return as chief minister. Despite BJP's opposing claims, Sisodia emphasizes AAP's achievements in public services and dismisses legal obstacles for Kejriwal's leadership.
- Country:
- India
With the Delhi Assembly elections looming, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) exudes confidence, anticipating a comfortable victory, as asserted by senior leader Manish Sisodia. The party aims to bring Arvind Kejriwal back to the helm, capitalizing on the public's faith in its notable public service offerings, from free water and electricity to improved healthcare and education.
Sisodia, a candidate from Jangpura, shrugged off the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s claims that legal hurdles could prevent Kejriwal's leadership, insisting that court orders pose no threat to his appointment. He remains unfazed, viewing BJP's assertions as signs of their electoral despair.
As the electoral battle lines are drawn, with AAP and BJP being the major contenders, Sisodia pledges to uphold and expand the party's efforts, defying any attempts by the BJP-led Centre to obstruct progress in Delhi. The upcoming contest will determine if AAP retains its stronghold, continuing its developmental agenda against the BJP's narrative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Firestorm: BJP's Tiwari vs. AAP's Atishi Over Temple Disputes
Political Firestorm: Kejriwal and BJP Clash Over Temple Demolition Accusations
Delhi's Battle for Faith: AAP vs BJP In Temple Tension
Kerala CM Denies BJP Claims on Sree Narayana Guru's Support for Sanatana Dharma
AAP vs BJP: Allegations Fly Over Delhi Election Voter List