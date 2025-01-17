Macron's Efforts for Hostage Release Highlighted Amid Ceasefire Talks

France's President Emmanuel Macron announced that French-Israeli nationals Ofer Kalderon and Ohad Yahalomi are on the list of 33 hostages slated for release as part of the initial phase of a draft ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Macron communicated via social media platform X, expressing France's dedicated efforts to reunite the hostages with their families. The agreement, unveiled Wednesday, plans to free 33 out of approximately 100 hostages still in Gaza over a period of six weeks. This process would involve exchanging them for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners currently held by Israel.

The deal, however, remains pending approval from Israel's security cabinet and government. On a related diplomatic mission, Macron visited Lebanon on Friday to meet with newly-elected leaders. Lebanon continues its path to recovery following the protracted 14-month conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)