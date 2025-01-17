Left Menu

Macron's Efforts for Hostage Release Highlighted Amid Ceasefire Talks

French-Israeli nationals Ofer Kalderon and Ohad Yahalomi are among hostages to be released in a draft Israel-Hamas ceasefire. President Macron is dedicated to securing their release. The agreement, which involves exchanging hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, awaits Israeli cabinet approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:30 IST
Macron's Efforts for Hostage Release Highlighted Amid Ceasefire Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France's President Emmanuel Macron announced that French-Israeli nationals Ofer Kalderon and Ohad Yahalomi are on the list of 33 hostages slated for release as part of the initial phase of a draft ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Macron communicated via social media platform X, expressing France's dedicated efforts to reunite the hostages with their families. The agreement, unveiled Wednesday, plans to free 33 out of approximately 100 hostages still in Gaza over a period of six weeks. This process would involve exchanging them for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners currently held by Israel.

The deal, however, remains pending approval from Israel's security cabinet and government. On a related diplomatic mission, Macron visited Lebanon on Friday to meet with newly-elected leaders. Lebanon continues its path to recovery following the protracted 14-month conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025