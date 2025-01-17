Left Menu

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Trial Amid Accounting Scandal

Italian Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè is set to stand trial on charges of false accounting during her time at Visibilia publishing group. Scheduled for March 20 in Milan, the trial involves 15 co-defendants. Santanchè denies wrongdoing, while the case poses challenges for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:06 IST
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Trial Amid Accounting Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè has been ordered to face trial on charges of false accounting related to her previous ownership of a publishing group, Visibilia. The Milan court, following a closed-door hearing, has set the trial's commencement for March 20, implicating 15 co-defendants in the case.

Minister Santanchè has consistently denied any misconduct. The development presents potential difficulties for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has so far stood by the minister despite opposition's calls for her resignation. Prosecutors accuse Santanchè of doctoring financial statements at Visibilia from 2016 to 2022.

A settlement has been reached by Visibilia Editore, Visibilia Editrice, and one initial defendant. Santanchè's lawyer, Nicolo Pelanda, expressed expected but disappointed acceptance of the judge's decision, confident that his client's innocence will be proven. Meanwhile, Italy's top court will soon determine whether related proceedings will continue in Milan or transfer to Rome, following objections regarding jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025