Italian Tourism Minister Faces Trial Amid Accounting Scandal

Italian Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè has been ordered to face trial on charges of false accounting related to her previous ownership of a publishing group, Visibilia. The Milan court, following a closed-door hearing, has set the trial's commencement for March 20, implicating 15 co-defendants in the case.

Minister Santanchè has consistently denied any misconduct. The development presents potential difficulties for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has so far stood by the minister despite opposition's calls for her resignation. Prosecutors accuse Santanchè of doctoring financial statements at Visibilia from 2016 to 2022.

A settlement has been reached by Visibilia Editore, Visibilia Editrice, and one initial defendant. Santanchè's lawyer, Nicolo Pelanda, expressed expected but disappointed acceptance of the judge's decision, confident that his client's innocence will be proven. Meanwhile, Italy's top court will soon determine whether related proceedings will continue in Milan or transfer to Rome, following objections regarding jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)