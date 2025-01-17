Left Menu

Vinesh Phogat Criticizes BJP and AAP for Vote-Bank Politics

Congress leader Vinesh Phogat accuses BJP and AAP of engaging in vote-bank politics, claiming Congress is the only party fulfilling promises to people. She highlighted unfulfilled promises by BJP in Haryana and AAP in Punjab, urging voters to trust Congress for development.

Updated: 17-01-2025 18:24 IST

politics
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and Haryana MLA Vinesh Phogat has accused the BJP and AAP of engaging in vote-bank politics, asserting that the Congress remains the only party committed to fulfilling its promises to the people.

During a press conference, Phogat highlighted past actions, citing former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit's implementation of the Jat OBC reservation. She criticized AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for supporting farm laws she claims harm farmers and minorities.

Phogat emphasized the unfulfilled promises of monetary benefits to women by both parties in states like Haryana and Punjab, pressing Delhi voters to once again place their trust in Congress for genuine development and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

