SpaceX Starship Explosion: Launch Test Ends in Flames

A SpaceX Starship rocket launched from Texas broke apart eight minutes into its flight, disrupting airline routes due to debris. This setback marks another phase in Elon Musk's space endeavors. Meanwhile, Trump's impending presidency sees immigrant farmworkers brace for deportation and L.A. homeowners face rental spikes post-wildfires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A SpaceX Starship rocket disintegrated during a flight test over Texas, causing airline flights over the Gulf of Mexico to reroute. SpaceX lost contact with the vessel eight minutes post-launch, impacting Elon Musk's ambitious space program.

In the agricultural sector, immigrant farmworkers are preparing for mass deportations as Donald Trump's presidency approaches. Legal support groups are seeing increased demand as uncertainties loom over the workers, crucial to the U.S. farming industry.

The Pacific Palisades Fire in Los Angeles has left homeowners like Jay Gilberg scrambling for shelter as housing costs skyrocket amid the devastation. This follows a trend of natural disasters afflicting the Californian region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

