Kharge Slams Centre Over Falsified Employment Claims

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, criticized the BJP-led government for deceiving the youth with false employment data and empty promises. Accusing the Modi government of misleading claims, he highlighted issues like paper leaks, bad policies, and unfulfilled job promises, causing widespread job-seeking difficulties among the youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of deceiving India's youth on employment generation through false claims and manipulated data.

Kharge alleged that the government has only managed to provide paper leaks instead of real jobs, attributing this to poor policy decisions.

According to Kharge, surveys reveal that a significant percentage of the youth are struggling to secure employment, with many losing hope for future job prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

