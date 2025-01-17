Kharge Slams Centre Over Falsified Employment Claims

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of deceiving India's youth on employment generation through false claims and manipulated data.

Kharge alleged that the government has only managed to provide paper leaks instead of real jobs, attributing this to poor policy decisions.

According to Kharge, surveys reveal that a significant percentage of the youth are struggling to secure employment, with many losing hope for future job prospects.

