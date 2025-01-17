Starmer's Historic Visit to Auschwitz: A Pledge Against Antisemitism

Left Menu

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the Auschwitz death camp, marking the 80th anniversary of its liberation. He was profoundly impacted by the history of the site and pledged to combat antisemitism. Starmer's visit aligns with diplomatic talks with Poland and a partnership with Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made a poignant visit to Auschwitz in Poland ahead of its 80th liberation anniversary, accompanied by his Jewish wife, Victoria. He was deeply moved by the site's tragic history, where over 1.1 million Jews were killed.

Starmer expressed in a statement the haunting impact of his visit, vowing to uphold the truth and combat antisemitism. The trip coincides with a new treaty discussion with Polish counterpart Donald Tusk aimed at defending Europe from Russian threats.

Additionally, Starmer had recently concluded talks in Ukraine, securing a century-long partnership with President Zelenskiy to support Ukraine against potential Russian aggression, highlighting his commitment to international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

