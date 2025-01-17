Xi Jinping and Donald Trump Forge Diplomatic Path
Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a phone call with US President-elect Donald Trump, marking a significant diplomatic engagement three days before Trump's inauguration. Vice-President Han Zheng will represent China at the ceremony, a historic first for a senior Chinese official.
In a proactive diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a telephone conversation with the United States President-elect Donald Trump, as reported by official Chinese media on Friday.
This significant communication occurs merely three days ahead of Trump's inauguration set for January 20. The exchange is symbolic of growing diplomatic interaction between the two global powers.
Making history, Xi has dispatched Vice-President Han Zheng to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony, marking the first occasion that a high-ranking Chinese official participates in a US presidential inauguration, according to reports from the South China Morning Post, based in Hong Kong.
(With inputs from agencies.)
