Xi Jinping and Donald Trump Forge Diplomatic Path

In a proactive diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a telephone conversation with the United States President-elect Donald Trump, as reported by official Chinese media on Friday.

This significant communication occurs merely three days ahead of Trump's inauguration set for January 20. The exchange is symbolic of growing diplomatic interaction between the two global powers.

Making history, Xi has dispatched Vice-President Han Zheng to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony, marking the first occasion that a high-ranking Chinese official participates in a US presidential inauguration, according to reports from the South China Morning Post, based in Hong Kong.

