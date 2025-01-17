Damodar Naik Set to Lead Goa's BJP

In a significant development for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa, former MLA Damodar Naik has been selected as the next president of the party's state unit.

The decision came after a core committee meeting on Friday, where it was unanimously agreed that the 54-year-old Naik would assume the role. This announcement was made by the party's central election observer, Sunil Bansal.

Naik's nomination was further solidified when he filed his nomination paperwork in the presence of Bansal, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and the outgoing state unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade. The position has been awaiting a leader since Tanavade's term concluded, and Naik is expected to be formally announced as the new president on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)