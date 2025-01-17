Left Menu

Delhi's Political Tug-of-War: Congress Unveils Game-Changing Guarantees for Assembly Elections

The Congress party accuses AAP and BJP of turning Delhi into a pawn in their fixed fights ahead of the assembly elections. Alleging past frauds and presenting promises like subsidized essentials and grants, Congress aims to sway voters with their new guarantees and a QR Code registration system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:11 IST
Delhi's Political Tug-of-War: Congress Unveils Game-Changing Guarantees for Assembly Elections
The Congress party has criticized the political atmosphere in the national capital as it gears up for the Delhi assembly elections set for February 5. Labeling the rivalry between the AAP and BJP as a 'noora kushti' or fixed fight, the party claims this battle has left the city in disarray.

Pawan Khera, Congress's media and publicity chief, pointed to alleged frauds post-2013 as signs of mismanagement. He argued that a double fraud occurred, first by the Delhi government and then by the central government, disrupting the city's stability and governance.

With ambitions to regain power, Congress has unveiled a set of promises they are calling 'guarantees'. These include subsidized LPG, free electricity and health insurance, and financial support for women and unemployed youth. A QR Code system will allow citizens to register for benefits should Congress clinch the elections.

