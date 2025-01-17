Trump and Xi Discuss Global Issues: A New Era in US-China Relations

In a phone call late Friday, US President-elect Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping engaged in a conversation that could set the tone for US-China relations during Trump's second term. The exchange was confirmed by China's Foreign Ministry and highlighted by both leaders on public platforms.

The dialogue covered various topics including trade, the opioid crisis involving fentanyl, and the popular social media app TikTok. Trump's potential imposition of a 60 per cent tariff on all Chinese imports remains a looming issue, but he maintains that his relationship with Xi could pave the way for international mediation in crises such as Ukraine.

While Xi will be absent from Trump's inauguration, Vice President Han Zheng will represent China at the event. Trump's consistent communication with Xi since his election victory underlines the importance both leaders place on future diplomatic relations, despite their unresolved discussion on Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)